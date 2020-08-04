  • facebook
When Samantha Akkineni OPENED UP about past relationship & feeling blessed to have Naga Chaitanya in her life

During one of the interviews, Samantha Akkineni had revealed that she luckily realised certain things and walked out of her past relationship at the right time.
When Samantha Akkineni OPENED UP about past relationship & feeling blessed to have Naga Chaitanya in her life
Tollywood stars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples in the film industry. They got married in October 2017 in Goa followed by a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad. It was a star-studded wedding attended by many close friends from the film industry. Samantha and Chaitanya have been setting major couples ever since. Before getting into a relationship with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha dated an actor for a few years but things didn't work out and they parted ways. The actress during one of the interviews revealed that she luckily realised certain things and walked out of her past relationship at the right time. 

In a throwback interview, the Oh Baby actress had said, "Even I would have fallen into such a crisis in my personal life like Savitri did. But thankfully I realised it in the beginning and walked out of the relationship as soon as I sensed that it could end up bad. And then I’m blessed to have a person like Naga Chaitanya in my life. He’s a gem of everything." Samantha Akkineni's relationship with actor Siddharth was one of the most talked about. They had never openly admitted to dating each other. 

Well, Samantha walked out of her bitter relationship and married to Naga Chaitanya after dating him for seven years. ChaySam is the most romantic duo and fans can't get over their sizzling off-screen chemistry. 

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni, earlier this year made an announcement about her next film with Nayanthara. Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film has been titled, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. 

Credits :JFW Magazine

