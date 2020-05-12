When Samantha Akkineni OPENED UP on the casting couch controversy and said it is there in every industry

South actress Samantha Akkineni was one of the celebs who also reacted to the casting couch controversy that had shaken South film industry a couple of years ago.

In 2018, casting couch controversy took social media by storm. It all started after model and actress Sri Reddy accused a lot of biggies from the Telugu film industry on the sexual exploitation and their involvement in casting couch. Many celebrities came out and shared their unsavoury experience of the casting couch. While a few decided to stay silent over the issue, many actresses took a bold step and reacted to it. South actress Samantha Akkineni was one of the celebs who also reacted to the controversy that had shaken Southern film industry a couple of years ago. In a throwback interview, Samantha reacted to it and said that how casting couch practice is not only in films but in every industry.

In a throwback interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actress spoke about the casting couch controversy. She said, “Not only in films, casting couch is there in every industry. I can’t comment about each and everyone’s virtue or qualities. There will be a few black sheep. But I am working in Tamil and Telugu industry for the last eight years. My first film was a hit and I didn’t have much of a struggle.”

Samantha further added, “I honestly believe from the bottom of my heart that there are lots of good things in the film industry. I have met the most beautiful and helpful human beings in this industry. That’s why I want to continue working in the industry even after I give birth to a child. It is good to note that the government has formed a special cell to look into complaints of sexual exploitation.”

