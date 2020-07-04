When Samantha Akkineni turned into a shutter bug and clicked THESE beautiful photographs

Whenever Samantha Akkineni goes on a holiday, she never misses to show us a glimpse of all the picturesque views from her vacation.

We all know that Samantha Akkineni is a great actor. Of late, she has cut her teeth into gardening and cooking too. However, she has been a great photographer, and whenever she goes on a holiday, she never misses to show us a glimpse of all the picturesque views from her vacation. From mountains to dawn and dusk, he has captured it all with her camera and shared them on Instagram.

Here we have rounded up five best photographs captured by the South beauty. Scroll down to take a look at the beautiful photographs captured by the Jaanu actor. Let us know in the comments below, which one of these photographs is your favourite. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Tollywood film Jaanu, in which she shared the screen space with Sharwanand. Jaanu is the official Telugu remake of mega-hit Tamil film 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles.

Check out Samantha's photographs here:

Samantha will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s film, which has not been titled yet. Talking about the film, she had earlier revealed on Twitter that the film will be more than a female-centric one. Thupparivaalan star Prasanna revealed during an interview that he will also be playing a key role in the film. For the unversed, Ashwin Saravanan shot to fame after his women-centric movies Maaya and Game Over.

Samantha also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. Starring Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, the film has Nayanthara too as a female lead. Initially, rumours surfaced stating that Samantha has walked out of the project. However, media reports claim that she is still onboard the project. The film’s shooting is expected to be rolled out as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

Credits :Instagram

