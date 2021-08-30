When Samantha Akkineni was taken by surprise after Anushka Sharma DMed her

Samantha Akkineni in an interview revealed how she was in total disbelief after reacted to one of her Instagram stories. The Family Man 2 actress said, "I felt that when Anushka Sharma reacted to one of my stories. It was like, wait, what?"

Samantha further also praised Anushka for sharing empowering posts on her social media accounts. "I think Anushka Sharma posts really valuable engagement. I just feel like her Instagram page really empowers and makes you feel happy inside. Yeah, so I like Anushka Sharma’s social media," Samantha Akkineni said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Be it reacting to Virat Kohli's Instagram post to commenting on Anushka Sharma's swimsuit picture, Samantha Akkineni has always expressed her liking for this stunning couple. Sam had also dropped a heart emoticon on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding anniversary post.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni, after giving back to back hits, recently wrapped up the shoot of her 2 big upcoming films- Shakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is helmed by Vignesh Shiva and it also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.