When Samantha praised ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna as 'most handsome man ever'; Recited his iconic dialogue

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South. Often, throwback photos and videos of the actress go viral on social media. One such video that has surfaced on social media is when Samantha was asked to choose between Suriya and Nagarjuna Akkineni, her former father-in-law.

During the promotion of Samantha's Oh Baby film, the actress attended a television show, in which she was asked to choose Suriya or Nagarjuna. The actress was asked to say 'Who is handsome', Suriya or Nagarjuna, and her reply is still remembered by fans. She recited a dialogue from Nagarjuna's movie Manmadhudhu 2 and said 'My mama is the most handsome'.

Samantha and Nagarjuna were close to each other. They both shared a unique bond, which is unlike any other relationship. Nagarjuna always considered his daughter-in-law Samantha as his own daughter and was very protective and loving. Nag and Sam have also worked together in many films such as Manam, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Manmadhudhu 2, and others. For the unversed, Nagarjuna is the father of Samantha's former husband Naga Chaitanya.

About Samantha's work

Samantha has taken a break from work. She made a decision to take a sabbatical from acting for about six months to focus on her health. From attending yoga sessions at Isha Yoga Centre, to vacations to Europe, Austria, and more, the actress has been on a journey of healing, exploring, and spending time with loved ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently basking in the success of Kushi, which is gearing up for an OTT release soon. The film is now all set to premiere on Netflix, on October 1. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Vijay Deverakonda played the main lead. She will be seen next in a web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan, helmed by Raj and DK. It will be released on Amazon Prime Videos. The actress had already completed shooting for it before her six months of sabbatical.

