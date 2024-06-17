When Samantha REACTED to Naga Chaitanya and her Ye Maaya Chesave movie stills post divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the most successful pan-Indian actresses who has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her honesty and upfront views set her apart from others.

Similarly, she has always been open about everything, be it her divorce or her health struggles. It was once that the actress grabbed attention when she reacted to pictures from her first film as a lead opposite her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to her film with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

At the India Today conclave. Samantha was talking about her journey in the industry and how she landed herself a Gautham Vasudev Menon film when pictures from the movie were flashed on the big screen beside her.

Looking at those pictures from Ye Maaya Chesave with Naga Chaitanya, she said, “Wow, I don’t remember that girl though. That girl was a scared little puppy, very eager to please, and quite desperate to fit in. I think for the longest time, I just wanted to fit in.”

“I operated from a space of fear for very long. I think when your resources and your mind are limited, and growing up in a very humble background, the fear of failure drove me to achieve whatever I have today,” she added.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya exchanged wedding vows in 2017 after dating each other for some years. The duo began as friends and have had roles opposite each other in multiple movies, resulting in a romantic relationship.

However, by 2021, both actors decided to part ways and pursue their own goals. As announced by the actors themselves, both of them got separated and eventually divorced.

What’s next for Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

On the work front, Samantha has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The first is Citadel: Honey Bunny, with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The upcoming web series will be an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.

Besides Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Emma Canning in key roles.

The Indian spy action thriller TV series is helmed by Raj & DK, best known for Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man.

Apart from that, the Kushi actress will be seen in Bangaram, which she announced on her birthday this year. The film is a little extra special for Samantha, as it would also mark her debut as a producer.

