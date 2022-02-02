When Samantha revealed she ate only one meal a day and took odd jobs to live her dream

Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked part-time on modelling assignments while she was completing her studies. Amidst this, she made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), co-starring Naga Chaitanya and since then, there has been no looking back. However, the road to success wasn't an easy one.

Samantha had a fair share of struggles and she left no stone unturned to live her dream. During one of the cultural events a few years ago, Sam opened up about how she could not afford to study after completing her degree in commerce.

In a long speech for young girls at a cultural event, Sam said, "Not many years ago, I was there among all of you. I wish all of you become more famous, more richer and more powerful than me. I sincerely wish that for everyone one of you, because it is possible. When I was studying, my mom and dad told me to 'study study and you will make it big'. I know I shouldn't be advising you but I studied really hard. I topped college but when I wanted to study further, my parents could not afford it. I could not afford to study further and I had no dream, no future nothing. What I'm trying to say is I know that you believe that you are supposed to take the path that your parents, that everyone expects of you. But I tell you to dream whatever you want and you will achieve it."

Sam further mentioned that she ate only one meal a day for at least two months and worked odd jobs to live her dream.

From Oh Baby to Super Deluxe, Sam has only pushed boundaries and left the audience in awe with her remarkable roles. Her act as Rajji in The Family Man 2 is said to be one of the brave choices of her career. She has managed quite a few films solely on her shoulders.

