When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Nayanthara 'Queen' and penned a powerful note
Here are some throwback pictures of Lady Superstar Nayanthara celebrating her birthday with her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-star Samantha.
Two of the most bankable actresses from the South, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came together for the 2022 love triangle, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The two divas even celebrated the birthday of the Lady Superstar together back in 2021. The Yashoda star took to her Instagram handle and wished her co-star by sharing some glimpses from the birthday bash.
She captioned the post, "She came...She saw...She dared...She dreamed...She performed and she conquered !! Happy birthday Nayan #happybirthdaynayanthara #queen." Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and talks about a guy who falls in love with two women at the same time. For the unaware, the film marked Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's second collaboration as an actor and director after their 2015 blockbuster drama Nanum Rowdy.
Chinmayi Sripaada slams trolls who made inappropriate remarks at Nayanthara
On the other hand, singer Chinmayi Sripaada recently slammed the trolls for making inappropriate remarks on Nayanthara. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, calling out the media house for allowing derogatory remarks on the actress.The singer took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I AM WONDERING - WERE ALL THESE MEN BREASTFED OR NOT? I WONDER WHAT LL HAPPEN IF THESE MEN HAVE DAUGHTERS. NO WONDER SO MANY MOTHERS WANT THEIR DAUGHTERS TO WEAR A DUPPATTA AROUND THEIR OWN SONS AND HUSBANDS. DO THEY KNOW THAT MEN WILL SEXUALIZE AND CANNOT CONTROL THEIR PHEEELINGS EVEN IF IT IS THEIR OWN DAUGHTER / SISTER?."
Nayanthara's upcoming movies
In addition to this, the diva will also be soon stepping into B-town with Shah Rukh Khan fronted Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee. Her other projects include Lady Superstar 75, made under the direction of Nilesh Krishnaa.
