When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Nayanthara 'Queen' and penned a powerful note

Two of the most bankable actresses from the South, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came together for the 2022 love triangle, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The two divas even celebrated the birthday of the Lady Superstar together back in 2021. The Yashoda star took to her Instagram handle and wished her co-star by sharing some glimpses from the birthday bash.

She captioned the post, "She came...She saw...She dared...She dreamed...She performed and she conquered !! Happy birthday Nayan #happybirthdaynayanthara #queen." Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and talks about a guy who falls in love with two women at the same time. For the unaware, the film marked Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's second collaboration as an actor and director after their 2015 blockbuster drama Nanum Rowdy.