When Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave Ram Charan’s wife Upasana a challenge and latter effortlessly nailed it

Upasana Kamineni was once challenged by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former had even accepted the challenge even though she was on vacation. The aforesaid challenge was a fitness one. It is a very well-known fact that the Theri actress is very much into fitness and workout sessions.

When Samantha challenged former co-star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana to take up the fitness challenge, the latter did so without any hesitation. She also shared a video of her working out on Instagram.

Upasana Kamineni accepts Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s challenge even while she is on vacation

Upasana Kamineni effortlessly pulls off the challenge

Upasana pulled off the challenge and also let the world know about it. Through her Instagram handle, she posted a video of her working out and captioned it, "Hey @samantharuthprabhuoffl accepted ur challenge even on vacation. I challenge @namratashirodkar , @taruntahiliani , @kanik4kapoor, @pinkyreddyofficial & all the trainers @apollolife1 #humfittohindiafit."

Upasana also challenged others to take up the fitness challenge. Those that she challenged included Namrata Shirodkar and Kanika Kapoor. Upasana and Samantha are both very much into fitness and have always shared videos of them working out on their social media handles.

Upasana Kamineni reads Samantha’s article on nutrition

When Upasana Kamineni shared that she is inspired by Samantha

In another instance, Upasana shared on Instagram that she is inspired by Samantha. The incident took place when Samantha had written an article about nutrition. She shared a picture of herself reading the article written by the Eega actress. "Reality ! That’s me reading sam’s articles on nutrition for @urlife.co.in & feeling guilty as hell. In my defence : Healthy living is a journey, it doesn’t happen overnight. @samantharuthprabhuoffl Inspired by ur approach towards a plant based diet will get there someday. #vegan," Upasana shared.

For the uninitiated, Samantha had written the article for a wellness platform run by Upasana herself. The article was about leading a plant-based diet, which is something that Samantha adheres to. Other than the fitness challenge, the actress had also done the #GrowWithMe challenge. Through this challenge, Samantha encouraged her colleagues and her fans to get into gardening.

Both Upasana and Samantha have grown from strength to strength and have been a part of several good causes over the years.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur to make Tamil debut with AR Murugadoss film opposite Sivakarthikeyan a year after Sita Ramam