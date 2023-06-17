When Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooved to Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu at airport and took internet by storm

Remember the time when the internet was buzzing with only one song and that's Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu? The viral song made everyone dance to the beats and became a top chartbuster in Tamil. Not just the public, several celebs also tried their hands on the viral song including Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a video of dancing to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu, which is also known as Halamithi Habibo from the movie Beast. The actress performed the hook step at the airport. She kept herself occupied before a late-night trip by dancing to this famous tune. Clad in leggings, a crop top, and a denim jacket, the Yashoda actress covered her face with a mask so her expressions aren't visible in the video.

"Just another late-night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit,” wrote Samantha, while sharing her dance video. She revealed that the dance video was purely spontaneous as she loved it so much. The video went viral in seconds and fans loved her doing the trend despite her not-so-good terms with Pooja Hegde, who played the leading lady in the film.

Watch the viral dance video of Samantha on Arabic Kuthu here:

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming romantic film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film revolves around an unconventional love story. Kushi is scheduled to release worldwide on September 1. The actress is also busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan, directed by Raj and DK. She recently shot for the film in Siberia and shared several glimpses, which went viral.

Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be sharing screen space for the first time in this series. The actress will be seen in a different role as she is performing high-octane action like never before.

ALSO READ: Samantha visits church and recalls a year of Myositis; Pens a note about battles and failures