When Samantha Ruth Prabhu slayed the short hairstyle and looked effortlessly chic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not just good at acting; she is also versatile in her performances. From Oh Baby to Mahanati to Eega to The Family Man 2, the actress has proven time and again that she can pull off any role. Time and again, Samantha has opted for a variety of looks to make her performances stand out from the rest. Throughout her career, both off-camera and on-camera, the actress has continuously delivered iconic looks.

Samantha’s experimentation with her looks also extends to the actress’s hair. She has repeatedly tried various hairstyles and made them work every single time. Samantha has also managed to slay the short-hair look whenever she has donned one. So, let's take a look at her films in which she opted for a short haircut.

Oh Baby

Samantha’s short hair in Oh Baby was not just present in the film without a reason; it was also integral to her character to sport such a look. The actress herself revealed that the look was important for her to get into the character and feel like an older woman. Oh Baby had an intriguing story of a woman in her 70s who magically turns into her 24-year-old self. In one of her interviews, she revealed that her look helped her a lot to be that character.

U Turn

Samantha spotted a short hairdo in U Turn. Her look was similar to that of Shraddha Srinath, who played Samantha’s character in the original film, which this was a remake of. Shraddha had also gone for short hair for the Kannada version of U Turn. So, Samantha chose to go for a similar look and hairstyle. Like with Oh Baby, she pulled off the short-hair look this time as well.

Samantha’s short-hair look in both films received praise. She has managed to make both of these short-hair looks seem effortlessly chic. Her retro clothing and hairstyle from Oh Baby have been recreated a lot. The rage that this particular look created is evident from the number of hair tutorials on her short hair look. A simple Google search will fill your feed with countless videos of hair tutorials inspired by Samantha’s look from Oh Baby.

After her stint with short hair in her films, Samantha has also preferred to go with short hair in real life as well. It has to be said that this new look really suits the actress very well.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a peaceful moment as she chills in 4 degree ice bath for 6 minutes straight; VIDEO