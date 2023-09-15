When Samantha Ruth Prabhu took 'no equipment level-up workout challenge' and proved she is a fitness inspiration

Do you need some real-time fitness motivation? Well, then you must visit Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram page. This renowned actress is a passionate fitness enthusiast who shares photos and videos of her workout routines every now and then. Take a look at this throwback video from last year where the Dookudu actress presented an engaging challenge to her followers by posting a video of herself performing kneeling jump squats.

In the caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu encouraged everyone to kickstart their new year journey with the equipment-free 'level-up' challenge and experience the intense burn.

Her caption read, “Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment 'level- up’ challenge and feel the BURN When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you .. let’s do it #levelupchallenge”

See the video here

Samantha's video received a lot of praise from her fans and followers, and even celebrities admired her post. Throughout the video, her trainer, Junaid Shaikh, can be seen motivating her, and Samantha ultimately mastered the challenge.

The Majili actress swears by fitness and last month, she even shared a post in which she was seen working out at the airport. Sam was seen doing a side plank in the airport lobby, and her toned abs were also visible in the picture.

Sam’s medical condition won't stop her from being an achiever

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has solidified her position as one of the most in-demand talents in the Indian film industry, earning recognition for her remarkable roles and outstanding performances. She has effectively shattered the stereotype of being a typical girl-next-door through her diverse range of memorable characters. Presently, Samantha is in the midst of a brief hiatus from the film scene, concentrating on her path to recovery. Following her diagnosis of Myositis last year, the beloved actress intends to proceed cautiously and steadily as she navigates her career.

On the work front

Samantha’s last release was Kushi where she shared screenspace with Vijay Deverakonda for the second time after Mahanati. The movie was helmed by Shiva Nirvana which did extremely well at the box office. The movie has garnered positive feedback from both viewers and reviewers. Samantha is set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming web series, Citadel India.

