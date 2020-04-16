When scared Naga Chaitanya was up at 5:45 AM to meet his father Nagarjuna after he was linked with an actress

In a throwback interview, Nagarjuna Akkineni revealed that during initial days of his son's career, Naga Chaitanya was linked up with someone and that left him worried all night.

Naga Chaitanya, the son of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. He made his acting debut with the 2009 film Josh and with all the ups and downs in his career, Naga Chaitanya has managed to survive in the industry. However, the initial days of his career were not easy as Chay was quite in the news over his linkup rumours with an actress. In an interview with TOI in 2017, Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up on the advice he gave to his son Naga Chaitanya related to link-ups and rumours. The actor had also revealed that during initial days of his son's career, Naga Chaitanya was linked up to someone and that left him worried all night.

Sharing about the same, Nagarjuna in a throwback interview said, "Well, his first tryst with bad press was when he was doing his first film 'josh'. Someone had written about him having an affair with someone or getting drunk or some such thing... It got him worked up all night. When I woke up at 5:45 am, he was up and waiting for me. He asked me what will happen now, what to do about it. I told him, 'you wanted to be an actor, you are going to become one, so from now on, this will be life. I'll give you this advice just once in your life. The more popular you get, the more this will happen. So never ask me about it again.' I think he took that advice very seriously... Since that day, he laughs about these things."

Apparently, the actress he was linked up to was no one else but his now-wife Samantha Akkineni. Sam and Chay have won a million hearts with their cute PDA. The couple tied the knot in October 2017 and are setting major relationship goals for this fans.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×