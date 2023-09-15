When Shah Rukh Khan made Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi wait for an hour; 'The way he started the conversation...'

As Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has emerged as a smash hit at the box office, the film’s team organized a success meet today, September 15, to celebrate the Atlee-directed film’s success. During an interaction between Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, the latter had some very kind words to say about Jawan’s leading man.

He praised Shah Rukh and mentioned that other actors, including Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, have tweeted about the film’s success and that it is all due to the love they have for the Pathaan actor.

Vijay Sethupathi talks about Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan

When asked about the response that Jawan has been receiving in Chennai, Vijay Sethupathi stated that the Atlee-directed film is a hit all over the country. The 96 actor expressed his admiration for Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan as he said, "Everyone loves him, and there is no doubt about that. It is love to watch him onscreen. He just pulls the audience along wherever he goes. Leave the films; I love the way he speaks and handles people. He is spontaneous. His mind is sexy, and it is so sexy that it is attractive. Mostly, I watch his interviews for the way he speaks and the counters."

Vijay Sethupathi further proceeded to recall the first time that he met Shah Rukh Khan. "For the first time, I met him in 2013. He came to Chennai for an award show, and I met him at an after-party. Somebody introduced me and said, ‘His name is Vijay Sethupathi. He acted in a movie called Pizza.’ So I shook hands with him. Then I did not expect this. And then, in 2019, I met him in Melbourne. He came late. We had gone earlier, so they said, 'Shah Rukh Khan sir did not come'. So we said, OK. Shah Rukh Khan... he will come late. Ok"

Check out video of Vijay Sethupathi's entry at Jawan event

Further elaborating on their meeting in Melbourne, Vijay revealed that he was with his Super Deluxe team, Thiagarajan Kumararaja and Gayathrie Shankar. "And then, when he came, it was very sweet. Everybody forgot that he came late. We forgot that he made us wait for an hour. The way he started the conversation was so attractive. He easily handles people."

Vijay Sethupathi also highlighted and praised Shah Rukh Khan’s thoughts, his way of behaving, his way of handling people, and his awareness.

