When Shruti Haasan said 'not going to tell people to put microchip in my b*m' on rumoured affair with Dhanush



Shruti Haasan and Dhanush were reportedly one of the most linked-up rumoured couples. Their chemistry in romantic thriller 3, which marked the directorial debut of his former wife Aishwaryaa, sparked rumours of their relationship. Despite the National Award-winning actor being married to Rajinikanth's daughter, link-up rumours with Shruti Haasan caught headlines big time.

Apparently, the link-up rumours reportedly miffed Aishwaryaa and reportedly there were several fights between the married couple during the film’s promotions due to the same reason. For the unversed, Shruti Haasan was a childhood friend of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and desperately wanted her to be cast as the female lead opposite her then-husband Dhanush. During the shoot and promotions, according to reports, Dhanush and Shruti also got very close and their bond was clearly visible.

Shruti Haasan also reacted to these rumours back then and said she doesn't need to justify my relationship with Dhanush. She reportedly said to Filmfare, "I know there are 10,000 rumours. For me, it's rare connect with someone. Dhanush is an important friend because when nobody thought I could play the part in 3, he stood by me and said I could do it."

The actress said that she won't justify her friendship with Dhanush and added, "He is also a comprehensive artiste. But I'm not going around justifying people. I'm not going to tell people to put a microchip in my bum and follow me, so that they can know the truth. He is my best friend in the business. He has always helped me artistically."

Dhanush and Shruti Haasan's current relationship status

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot on 18th November 2004 in a traditional South Indian ceremony. They are proud parents to two sons Linga and Yatra. However, after 18 years of marital bliss, they announced separation in January 2022. Ever since then, there have been several rumours of the couple getting reconciled.

Shruti Haasan is currently in a relationship with visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The actress revealed that she met him in 2018 and was the first one to propose. The live-in couple often makes adorable appearances together on social media and at events.

