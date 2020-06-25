When Shruti Haasan took a bold step and opened up about having done plastic surgery

Daughter of actor turned politician Kamal Haasan and veteran actress Sarika, Shruti Haasan has always been courageous and admitted to getting a nose job before her Bollywood debut.

Bollywood and South beauty Shruti Haasan has undergone several changes in the past few years and more than anything, the stunner has always admitted about it. A lot of celebs from the film industry have taken a little extra help to bring a change in their appearance but a very few have spoken about it. Daughter of actor turned politician Kamal Haasan and veteran actress Sarika, Shruti Haasan has always been courageous and admitted to getting a nose job before her Bollywood debut.

Earlier this year, Shruti in her lengthy Instagram post opened up about going under the knife and also said that she is not ashamed to admit it. "No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That's just not cool. I'm happy to say this is my life my face and yes I've had plastic surgery which I'm not ashamed to admit," said Shruti.

"Do I promote it ? No. Am I against it ? No. It's just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I'm learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too," Shruti wrote on Instagram along side a picture of herself.

Over the years, there had been a lot of reports about Shruti Haasan's lip enhancement and nose job surgery but this was for the first time she publicly spoke about it. Shruti received a lot of positive comments for the same.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the Hindi digital short film, Devi starring Neha Dhupia, Kajol among others. Reports are doing rounds she will be seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab but there has been no official word regarding the same yet. The film is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink.

Credits :Instagram

