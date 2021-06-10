When Siddhant Chaturvedi requested Allu Arjun to meet him and got his wish fulfilled; SEE PHOTO

The caption and a happy throwback photo shows Siddhanth has high regards for Allu Arjun. Their candid click is all things cute.

Bollywood's young actor Siddhant Chaturvedi aka Gully Boy’s MC Sher is a huge Allu Arjun fan. During an interview, Siddhanth had expressed his wish to meet Allu Arjun and in a very short time, his wish got fulfiled. The Gully Boy actor had a fanboy moment with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun as he clicked a selfie, and shared his happiness with his fans by posting the photo on Instagram. The caption and a happy throwback photo shows Siddhanth has high regards for Allu Arjun. Their candid click is all things cute.

During an interview in 2019, Siddhanth had said, "Allu sir, huge huge fan sir. I want to meet you just one time. Do sher milenge toh phir toh mazaa aayenga... machayenge (When two lions meet, it's going to be great fun)." The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was equally all praises for Siddhanth. During a recent interview with Gulf News.com, Allu Arjun reacted to Siddhant Chaturvedi's wish to meet him.

He had said: "It was a pleasant surprise when he said that because I liked his work in ‘Gully Boy’ a lot. Of late, I haven’t seen anybody who has so much swag and who has done such a wonderful job in their first film. From the bottom of my heart, I wish him all the best for his future endeavours and I hope to meet him someday."

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's upcoming Pan-India project titled, Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. AA will be seen playing the role of a lorry driver. The first part of Pushpa will be out in 2021 and the second will release later in 2022.

Credits :Instagram

