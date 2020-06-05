When Simbu OPENED UP about his leaked intimate photos with Nayanthara that went viral

Simbu has always been controversy's favourite child, but his leaked photos with ex Nayanthara turned out to be the biggest controversial episode of his life.

The high profile love affair of Nayanthara and Simbu lasted only for a few months but it was a talk of the town a few years ago. Their love story grabbed a lot of attention for all the right and wrong reasons. Back then in 2014, Simbu hit the headlines when his intimate pictures with ex-girlfriend Nayanathara made its way to the Internet. The ex-lovers fell into trouble when the pictures of their romantic moments got leaked. This was one of the controversial phases for both, Simbu and Nayanthara. Well, Simbu has always been in the news for wrong reasons but his leaked photos with Nayanthara turned out to be the biggest controversial episode of his life.

Shockingly, when the photos made their way to social media, the ex-couple were not in good terms. Hence, many speculated that Simbu was behind this to create a controversy. Years later after the controversy, Simbu decided to speak about it. Speaking in an interview in 2018, the Vallavan actor said that the photos were taken in Dubai in the newly bought camera and had no idea how it got leaked. STR added that he was affected by the whole scandal and was upset about the situation as a woman’s name was being dragged along with him. Well, the rumours have died and the photos are forgotten.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is in a happy phase with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Reportedly, they are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony amid lockdown. While no official statement has been made yet by them, this news is spreading like a wildfire on social media.

Credits :Pinkvilla

