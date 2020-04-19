When Simbu opened up on his plans to marry Hansika Motwani: We both will lead happy life like Ajith & Shalini

Back then in 2013, South star Silambarasan aka Simbu had also promised and opened up about his plans to marry Hansika Motwani but things didn't work out and the two parted ways.

Relationships are all about promises, coffee dates, and everything else that one requires to keep it healthy and happy. Back then in 2013, South star Silambarasan aka Simbu had also promised and opened up about his plans to marry Hansika Motwani but things didn't work out and the two parted ways after dating each other for a few years. Months after being spotted at parties and holidaying together in 2013, Hansika Motwani and Simbu confirmed their relationship on social media. Hansika had Tweeted, "Been hearing to many rumours about my life personal life, so jus wana clear. yes! I'm seeing Str :) hence I wouldn't like to talk about my personal life. [sic]"

Simbu took tweeted about dating his now ex-GF Hansika. He tweeted, "Yes, I'm with Hansika and right now she is doing really good and marriage will be decided by our family. (I) hope you will respect our privacy, [sic]" In fact, Simbu also went on to speak about his plans to marry Hansika Motwani and live a happy life with her just like Kollywood's power couple, Ajith Kumar and Shalini.

In an interview, Simbu had said, "With my parents permission, I will marry Hansika Motwani and we both will lead a happy life like Ajith and Shalini."

In a piece of shocking news then, Simbu and Hansika Motwani parted ways in less than six months after making their relationship public. Many thought they would make one of the most adorable pairs in the South Indian film industry. Thala Ajith fans also praised Simbu for following their favourite actor's footsteps.

Later, speculations started doing rounds that Nayanthara had signed a movie with Silambarasan, and this did not go well with Hansika Motwani. Nayanthara and STR were in a relationship for a few years before parting ways.

Well, things are pretty normal now between the ex-lovers. Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan aka Simbu are coming back together for the upcoming film, Maha. Directed by debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel, the film will see Simbu in an extended cameo.

Credits :Filmibeat

