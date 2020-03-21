When Sridevi avenged Rajinikanth by marrying his father in K Balachander’s Moondru Mudichu

Moondru Mudichu, directed by K Balachander, had Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in lead roles. The film is a revenge drama, which had some nail-biting scenes which would take you to the edge of your seat.

K Balachander is one of the directors of Kollywood, whose movies were always ahead of time. Be it Aval Oru Thodarkathai or Apoorva Raagangal, the director’s movies always had a woman who stood upfront and almost all of his movies spoke feminism loudly, fearlessly and they broke all stereotypes. In one such movie Moondru Mudichu, the director treated stalking the way it had to be treated. Unlike new age movies, he neither glorified the act nor did his heroes involve in such an act.

In Moondru Mudichu, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and , who all rose to rule the entertainment industry, were seen playing bold characters. While Kamal Haasan, who was Sridevi’s boyfriend in the film, played a romantic lover boy, Rajinikanth played a ruthless villain, who was a creep. He was friends with Kamal Haasan and he had an eye for Sridevi. When he knew that it was impossible to break the love of Kamal and Sridevi, he murders his own friend in order to possess Sridevi’s love.

Sridevi, who has been a silent victim of Rajinikanth’s stalking, decides to avenge her boyfriend’s murder. She pretends to be an innocent girl, reaches out to Rajinikanth’s father after knowing that he was looking for a bride. After impressing him with her beauty, she convinces him to marry her despite the huge age difference. After marrying his father, Sridevi treats Rajinikanth like her own son, forcing him to call her ‘Chitti’ and causing him a mental agony. With typical Tamil mom behaviours like calling him, ‘Va da Kanna’, and preaching him about personal discipline, she would cause him maximum damage. Finally, the movie ends with Rajinikanth’s father realising the whole drama which was happening behind his back, and Sridevi begging for his mercy after Rajinikanth finally realises all his faults.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More