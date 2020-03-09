When Sridevi gifted one of her paintings to Salman Khan after he was released from Jaipur jail

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As we all know Salman loves painting and he even gifted one to Chandni actress. Revealing about same, Sridevi in an old interview had said that Salman gifted her a lot of paintings and that she has kept them all at home.

Legendary actress 's sudden death in 2018 sent shockwaves in the country and film industry. The actress who was 54, breathed her last in Dubai post the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Sridevi became India's first female superstar and had set high standards in terms of acting even for her male contemporaries. One of the actors who was close to Sridevi was . The Dabangg star was more like a family to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. During one of the interviews with Filmfare back then, Sridevi had also gifted one of her paintings to her Chaand Ka Tukda co-star Salman Khan.

As we all know Salman loves painting and he even gifted one to Chandni actress. Revealing about same, Sridevi in an old interview had said that Salman gifted her a lot of paintings and that she has kept them all at home. She said, "Not just one, lots. I’ve kept them in my other home. They’re all beautiful and I cherish them. I too gifted him one of my paintings when he was released from Jaipur jail. We form a mutual admiration society. When he was shooting for Wanted, he used to paint with the children."

Salman and Sridevi have worked together in two films together- Chaand Ka Tukda and Chandra Mukhi.

To uninitiated, it was Salman Khan, who presented Sridevi with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. While introducing the actress, Salman said, "Put together, we may have all done about 250-275 films. But there is one legend who is very talented, dedicated, hardworking and professional. She completed 300 films, after starting her career as a child artiste. Our work cannot even be compared to this legend – she is none other than Sridevi."

Credits :Filmfare

Read More