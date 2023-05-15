When SS Rajamouli left Sridevi in shock with his statements claiming she made starry demands for Baahubali

SS Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali franchise took him on the global map. However, the film made headlines for good as well as bad. Let's go back in time to when the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Late Sridevi caught into controversy after he revealed details about her casting. The filmmaker later also said he regretted talking about Sridevi's casting.

Did you know that Sridevi was approached for Sivagami's character, played by Ramya Krishnan? However, she had a fallout with the makers due to unknown reasons. Later, in an interview, SS Rajamouli opened up about the casting of Sridevi and made some allegations, which reportedly also hurt her. He said that she made very starry demands.

SS Rajamouli makes allegations on Sridevi over Baahubali casting

The RRR director was quoted saying, "After hearing a series of wishes from her (Sridevi), our team got fed up. We also thought that it would be above our budget to meet her demands. Then we approached Ramya Krishnan and she proved herself fantastic and we now feel, we were lucky that we dropped the idea of having Sridevi in our film."

After Rajamouli's allegations, the late actress denied them. Reacting to the same, in an interview with DNA, Sridevi said, "First of all, I can’t believe he (Rajamouli) would talk like that. Secondly, I am not the kind to make any kind of demands. Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past. Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I’ve turned down in the past. I think it’s highly impolite to talk about the films you don’t do."

When these statements became a huge feud on social media, the director said he regretted speaking about Sridevi's casting in Baahubali. "As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn't have discussed the details on a public platform. That's a mistake. And I regret it." He also added that he has huge respect for Sridevi and also wished for her movie Mom.

Sridevi demand reports for Baahubali

After SS Rajamouli's statements about the starry tantrums of Sridevi, the media reported that she demanded a salary of Rs 6 crore for her role. It was also said she also asked for using the entire floor of a five-star hotel. However, all these claims were denied by the legendary actress who said she is hurt by SS Rajamouli's statements.

