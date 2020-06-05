When Suriya & Jyothika's kids met MS Dhoni and the crowd went berserk; Mahi REVEALED he's a big fan of actors

A few years ago, Suriya and Jyothika's kids hit the headlines after they met Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni in Chennai during the release of his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Actors Suriya and Jyothika make sure to keep their kids Diya and Dev away from the media glare. However, they manage to grab attention with their adorable family photos. Diya and Dev are two adorable star kids on the block. A few years ago, Suriya and Jyothika's kids hit the headlines after they met Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni in Chennai during the release of his biopic film, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In 2016, Dhoni addressed the large gathering assembled at Chennai’s SPI Cinemas. During the event, the kids walked up on the stage and left Dhoni floored with their adorable question.

Initially, MS Dhoni had no idea that they Suriya and Jyothika's kids, Diya and Dev. As soon as the host revealed to him, the crowd went berserk. Dhoni also confessed the little kids that he is a huge fan of their father. “I am a big fan of your dad,” Dhoni told the kids, who looked thrilled by just being in the company of the Cricketer. He further said, "I watched Singham first in Hindi, but someone told me that Tamil version is even better. So later, I watched the whole movie with subtitles."

WATCH the throwback video here:

Suriya and Jyothika have had quite a fairytale love story and it is one of our favourites. They met each other first on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. After the film's release, Suriya and Jyothika were not in touch with each other; however, they connected again and became best friends in 2001. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2006 in a grand affair. The stunning couple of Kollywood film industry was blessed with daughter Diya in 2007 and son Dev in 2010.

