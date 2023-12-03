When Telangana BRS Minister sparked controversy during Animal event; Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor stunned

Last month, during the promotion of their film Animal in Telangana, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and many others were part of the event.

The event which had Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli as the chief guests also seemed to have the presence of the Telangana Minister Malla Reddy from the BRS party. The event which was seemingly going well was met with a controversial statement by the minister, urging that Telugu people will rule over India.

See the controversial statement by BRS Minister Malla Reddy

Minister Malla Reddy told Ranbir, “Ranbir, I want to tell you something. Telugu people will rule over India, Bollywood, and Hollywood in the next five years. You will also have to move to Hyderabad next year. Why? Because Mumbai is old now and Bengaluru has traffic jams. Hyderabad is the only city in India.”

Although along with his comments, the Minister had praised Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, for how great their films were and how the superstar’s film Businessman which was released back in 2012 was an inspiration for him.

Many Telugu film fans and the general public expressed how they felt ashamed after the controversial comment went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens lauded Ranbir and Mahesh Babu for taking it up with so much patience while some pointed out how he is a politician and will do anything for votes. The latter now seems to be of no use as the elections have already concluded and as per the results coming in today, Malla Reddy’s party BRS is trailing behind the Congress party in Telangana.

More about Animal

Animal which released on December 1st, 2023 has been running successfully in theaters, with many lauding the film as the catapult Ranbir needed to ensure himself as a Superstar in the country. The film features a toxic relationship between a father and son that turns him into a monster of sorts to safeguard and win over his father’s approval.

Though the movie has a polarizing outcome for many, it is also being celebrated for the performances, and hardcore action sequences with impeccable background scores.

