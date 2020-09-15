  1. Home
When Thalapathy Vijay turned down the offer to act in THIS superhit movie of director Shankar

Thalapathy Vijay turned down the offer to act in the film due to remuneration issues, and he had to give it a pass even after his father SA Chandrasekar intervened.
321045 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 09:12 pm
Thalapathy Vijay and director Shankar have worked together in the film Nanban, which is the Tamil remake of Hindi film 3 Idiots. Other than Thalapathy Vijay, the film had Srikanth and Jiiva in the lead roles. Now, according to a report in The Times Of India, Thalapathy Vijay turned down the offer to act in Shankar’s Mudhalvan, as he had issues with his remuneration for the film. Though his father SA Chandrasekar intervened and tried to make it work, Vijay could not star in the film.

Later, Shankar went on to cast his Gentleman actor Action King Arjun in Mudhalvan with Manisha Koirala as the leading lady. The political drama was a superhit film and it was critically acclaimed too. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in other key roles.

After Master, Vijay’s next film will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Reports suggest that Tamannaah Bhatia or Kajal Aggarwal will be roped in to play as the film’s female lead. An official update about this film is still awaited. On the other hand, Shankar’s next directorial venture is Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies, it is expected that the film’s shooting process will be resumed soon.

