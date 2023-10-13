When Trisha Krishnan allegedly demanded 15 lakhs to promote her own film

Trisha Krishnan is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She was most recently seen portraying the role of Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II, a role which garnered positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The ‘96 actress is loved by fans for her ability to emote even the most complex of emotions with ease, making it relatable for the audience. But, as a celebrity, her name has been a part of a fair share of rumors and controversies as well.

Trisha allegedly charged extra for promotions

As reported by Koimoi, back in 2021, Trisha was accused of charging a high sum of money for a film but refraining from promoting it. The Ghilli actress was part of a political thriller film titled Paramapadham Vilayattu, helmed by K. Thirugnanam. It was reported that the actress asked for a whopping 15 lakhs for the promotion of the film, and did not even show up for the promotional event. However, there has been no official confirmation of this report.

According to reports, the producers talked about the incident saying that it was important for someone of Trisha’s stature and reputation to be a part of the film’s promotions, as the majority of the other cast members were in the early stages of their career, and it would help them get noticed as well. It was also added that if Trisha continuously failed to show up, then she would have to return the portion of fees that she had charged for the promotions.

More about the film

Paramapadham Vilayattu is a political thriller film, helmed by K. Thirugnanam. The film featured newcomer Vijay Varmaa, alongside Trisha in the lead role. It also featured other names like Nandha Durairaj, AL Azhagappan, Richard Rishi, Sona Hayden, and many more. The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

What’s next for Trisha?

Trisha will next be seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and more in the lead roles. The film is set to release on 19th October. Additionally, the actress will also be seen in Mohanlal’s upcoming film with Jeethu Joseph, titled Ram: Part 1, and Ajith Kumar’s next film titled Vidaa Muyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni.

ALSO READ: Is Trisha Krishnan set to marry prominent Malayalam producer?