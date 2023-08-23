When Upasana Konidela revealed Ram Charan is 'very cheesy': ‘He says you’ve to grow in love’

Ram Charan, the popular star of the Telugu film industry is going through an excellent phase in both his acting career and personal life. The RRR actor is happily married to his longtime partner, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela. The much-in-love couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in June, this year. Charan and Upasana have set major couple goals with their love, mutual respect, and togetherness that have grown from strength to strength over the years.

When Upasana revealed Ram Charan is 'very cheesy'

A few months back, in an Exclusive chat with Humans of Bombay, Upasana Konidela revealed some titbits about her relationship with her superstar husband. Interestingly, the star wife revealed that Ram Charan is 'very cheesy' when it comes to their love life. She also narrated an interesting incident that happened during the beginning of their relationship, in the interview.

"So, I guess what we realized in life was, we both are very practical people. And Ram says, 'You can't fall in love, you have to grow in love'. And I thought that was such a cheesy dialogue when he told me that. But then, it started making sense. Because every day you learn something about your spouse. And then after that, you start growing with them," recalled Upasana Konidela.

"We got married in our 20s. And then, growing up together, we do understand that we complement each other in different ways, and we also need to make some compromises to make our relationship stronger," she added. "That's how we realized how our journey was, and we kept on growing with each other. That's how the relationship grows, and compatibility is the key," concluded Upasana.

Advertisement

Upasana and Ram Charan's love story

As you may know, Ram Charan and his lovely wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela met during their school days in Chennai, and slowly became close friends. The couple grew closer over the years, and eventually fell in love. The Telugu superstar and entrepreneur got engaged in December 2011 after dating for a couple of years. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony that was held in Temple Tress Farm House in Hyderabad in June 2012, in the presence of their family and close friends.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Upasana make first public appearance as new parents at Brahmanandam son‘s wedding reception: PICS