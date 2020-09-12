When Vignesh Shivan called Nayanthara his ‘Azhagi’ and shared a dreamy photo; See THROWBACK post

During a promotion of Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila, Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with the lady superster, and called her his 'Azhagi'

After having a hard time in her life, Nayanthara finally found her prince charming and we are happy for the lady superstar. From time to time, Vignesh Shivan shares photos with Nayanthara and we cannot help but notice how they both are fit for each other and the striking chemistry that they both share. Though Nayanthara stays away from social media, Vignesh Shivan’s posts with Nayanthara have always made the headlines and they go viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to collaborate with each other yet again for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. Other than KVRK, Nayanthara will be next seen in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. She has been roped in to play one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena.

Credits :Instagram

