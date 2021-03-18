  1. Home
When Vignesh Shivan shared a childhood PIC of Nayanthara & thanked her mom for bringing up a wonderful woman

Vignesh Shivan, who often shares photo with Nayanthara and her family, had shared a childhood photo of his beau with her mother.
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 11:43 am
One can never get enough of throwback photos. Especially the ones that are shared by our favourite celebrities have always been a visual treat to our eyes. Though Nayanthara has always kept her private life very personal, her beau Vignesh Shivan has often shared photos with the lady superstar. The one time when he shared a childhood photo of Nayanthara and thanked the actress’ mother for bringing up a wonderful woman is unforgettable.

While wishing her on Mother’s Day, he shared the photo. He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to you Mrs. Kurian... you’ve done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child We love you sooo much amma thank u ammuuuu”. It is well known that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share a special bond with each other’s mothers. We have seen several photos of Nayanthara with Vignesh Shivan’s mother and vice versa.

See the post here:

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film directed by Vignesh Shivan. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Nayanthara and Vignesh are also basking in the success of their recent production venture titled Koozhangal. The film is critically acclaimed and was screened at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Recently, their next production venture titled Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream was announced. Nayanthara has a handful of films in her kitty including Mollywood film Nizhal, Netrikann and so on.

