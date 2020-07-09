  1. Home
When Vijay Deverakonda flaunted his shirtless look in THIS picture from Krabi holiday

While we wait to catch Vijay Deverakonda in a shirtless avatar on the big screen, here's a look at his throwback holiday picture that had girls swooning over him.
4706 reads Mumbai
Tollywood film industry's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly go shirtless and flaunt his six-pack abs in the upcoming film, Fighter. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in stores next after World Famous Lover. While we wait to catch Vijay in a shirtless avatar on the big screen, here's a look at his throwback holiday picture. This picture of Vijay Deverakonda had girls swooning over him and the picture is enough to prove why. VD took to Instagram and shared a picture of him as he was enjoying frisbee at Krabi in 2018. Just look at those killer looks and charming personality! 

Vijay Deverakonda has won hearts of the audience with his roles in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade among others. The dashing actor really knows how to grab the attention not only through his roles but also his unconventional personality. Recently, the Arjun Reddy actor flaunted a new look of him in a french beard. On the occasion of father's day, Deverakonda shared a coolest candid moment with his dad. However, what caught everyone's attention was his lockdown look. His new french beard look and long curly tresses became the talk of the town. 

Sharing it on Instagram, VD wrote, "I am with you." Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda."

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's throwback posts below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Frisbee at #Krabi

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

On the work front, Vijay Devarakonda will be sharing the screenspace with Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and it is tentatively titled film, Fighter. The makers have wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and are looking forward to resuming soon. 

For his role in the film, Vijay reportedly underwent training for martial arts. The upcoming Telugu film also stars Baahubali fame, Ramya Krishnan. 

Credits :Instagram

