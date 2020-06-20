When Vijay Deverakonda revealed he DID NOT want to star in Parasuram directorial Geetha Govindam initially

Vijay Deverakonda stated that the producer of Geetha Govindam Bunny Vasu convinced him to sign up for his role in the movie.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Geeta Govindam came as a fresh entertainer in 2018 after the explosive of the movie Arjun Reddy. The star who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind, opened up in an interview from a couple of years of back, that he was hesitant about taking up the role as he was comfortable with urban stories like Arjun Reddy. He stated that the producer Bunny Vasu convinced him to sign up for the movie. However, he said that when he watched the film along with his brother and the film’s crew, he felt happy for taking up the role.

He was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express, “Geetha Govindam is a hilarious entertainer that has me playing a character called Vijay Govind. When I watched the film in the edit suite, I realised that the story has universal appeal. My brother and director Parasuram’s son were in splits watching the film. It’s a genre I never wanted to do as I’m comfortable doing only urban stories. But it was my producer, Bunny Vasu, who convinced me to sign it with intent to connect me to a wider audience.”

Geetha Govindam marked the first collaboration of Rashmika and ‘Rowdy' Vijay Deverakonda. The film was about continuous patch-ups between the protagonists and it worked out very well for the Gen Y audience. The film also received thumbs up by several critics for its amazing chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Naga Babu, Subbaraju and Giri Babu were seen in other key roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover, which was a Box Office bomb. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite.

World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up recently before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Pandey as the leading lady and it will have Vijay as a fighter.

Credits :The New Indian Express

