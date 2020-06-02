When Vijay Deverakonda struggled to pay his rent

Vijay Deverakonda reveals how when he wasn't such a massive star in the south film industry, he struggled with things like paying his rent.

The south sensation Vijay Deverakonda is a massive star and has a tremendous fan following especially youngsters. But, the Arjun Reddy star had faced many issues when he stepped into the entertainment industry. The actor candidly spoke about how he moved from theatre and moved towards acting in films. According to news reports, the Dear Comrade star reveals that being an actor in films has its plus sides. Doing films pays an actor well, and hence Vijay Deverakonda reveals that he never had to again about things like paying rent and gym fess when he had just kick-started his film career. But earlier on, when he wasn’t such a huge star, he did struggle with things like paying rent.

The actor reportedly started with acting in theatres but did not want to restrict his boundaries and hence jumped to doing films which he felt was the right thing to do. According to media reports, the actor who shot to fame with Arjun Reddy revealed that everyone gets only one life and hence he wanted to try out everything and explore the world of films. The actor goes on to add how stardom also brings about certain changes in his life. The south actor says that he has seen changes in his person throughout his life.

The Geetha Govindam actor Vijay Deverakonda reportedly states that he witnessed changes within himself from his childhood to the present time. The actor further goes on to add that he feels good when the fans shower such a tremendous amount of love. But, he also adds that when he started off with is acting, he struggled to just like any other adult would, with things like paying the rent of the house or fees for the gym among other things.

