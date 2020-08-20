When Vijay Deverakonda was all smiles as he spent quality time away from work; See PHOTO

The actor's throwback picture sees him enjoying some quality time away from work. Vijay Deverakonda's throwback photo sees him surrounded by nature and in a relaxed mood.

The Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor's throwback picture sees him enjoying some quality time away from work. Vijay Deverakonda's throwback photo sees him surrounded by nature and in a relaxed mood. The actor is seen donning shorts and a sweatshirt. Vijay is all smiles in this throwback picture as he spends time away from his work amid nature. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter.

The film is helmed by well-known director Puri Jagannadh. This film will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as the female lead. The fans and followers of the lead actor are very excited to see the chemistry between Vijay and Ananya Panday. Some time back, photos from the sets of Fighter had gone viral on social media platforms. The fan and film audiences got very excited to see the leading pair of Fighter in a sleek avatar. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday look stylish in their respective outfits as they are riding on a bike in the leaked photos.

The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are always looking forward to get a glimpse into the actor's life. The Telugu actor has been sharing candid pictures and videos of himself during the quarantine period. The actor also shared photos with his pet. The audience members are looking forward to see Vijay back on the big screen.

