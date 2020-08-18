When Vijay Deverakonda's broody look left the fans in complete awe of the Telugu star; See Photo

The throwback picture sees the actor in a broody look with intense expressions. Vijay Deverakonda is seen dressed in white in the intriguing throwback photo.

The throwback photo of the Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda will simply leave his fans awestruck. The throwback picture sees the actor looking broody with intense expressions. Vijay is seen dressed in white, in the intriguing throwback photo. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The film Fighter happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry.

This film will also star Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead. Previously, the pictures from the sets of the Puri Jagannadh directorial had been leaked on social media. The fans and film audiences got very excited when they got a glimpse of the looks that the lead actors are sporting in the film. The photos from the sets of Fighter in Mumbai saw Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in a sleek avatar while riding a bike. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress were delighted to see her act alongside the Telugu star.

Check out the photo

The filming work of the much-awaited drama had to be suspended due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update on the upcoming film. Vijay Deverakonda featured in the love saga called World Famous Lover, in which he acted alongside four leading ladies.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata to kick start the film's shoot in US?)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×