When Vijay Deverakonda's old still from Dear Comrade's song Nee Neeli Kannullona won a million hearts

The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the industry. The actor's old still from the Dear Comrade song Nee Neeli Kannullona has won a million hearts. The fans and followers of the lead star of Dear Comrade are totally in awe of the actor. Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in this throwback still from Dear Comrade. The song Nee Neeli Kannullona left the fans and music lover feeling mesmerised. On the work front, the actor will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film titled Fighter. This much awaited drama is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh.

The film will also feature the stunner from Bollywood, Ananya Panday as the film's female lead. The film Fighter is an ambitious project of the director and lead star. Vijay Deverakonda's previous flick, World Famous Lover did not perform as per expectations. The box office collections of the film too were not up to the mark. The film was a romance saga that featured Vijay Deverakonda and four leading ladies. The romance drama was helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for Fighter to hit the big screen. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the director had to suspend all the filming work. Now, the fans are hoping that the team of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer will resume shoot soon. The film is expected to be a pan India project, and the fans are very excited to see Vijay back on the big screen.

