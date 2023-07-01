When Vijay Deverakonda's unpopular opinion on nepotism while recalling struggling days won the internet

Vijay Deverakonda is a true example of a self-made star. In the Telugu film industry world, which mostly runs Mega, Akkineni, and Daggubati, he made a name for himself and achieved fame on the basis of his own hard work. From acting in supporting roles, where no one even recognized him to breaking blockbuster records with films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and more, he has come a long way. However, this journey wasn't easy for him. And, when the young actor attended Koffee With Karan 7, he recalled his struggling days and mentioned that nepotism exists down South as well and getting a break is not easy at all.

When Karan Johar asked if he ever felt alienated being an outsider in the closely knit Telugu film industry, Vijay said, "It's definitely not easy breaking in when you are a stark outsider with absolutely no access to the industry at all. It makes it much harder to be alienated. I don't know if I would say that. Basically, my thoughts on this are that the worlds are not fair. We are not all born with the same financial status, we are not born with the same height, with the same looks, or with the same physical abilities and I had never blamed someone or disliked someone for being born to a rich father may be where I was struggling to pay rent, to someone born in the industry. It's not her fault or any star kid's fault that they are born to a parent who are acting".

Vijay also mentioned that he doesn't blame anyone as nobody gets to decide who one has to be born where. He added,

"One day I will have a kid who will be born into a family, it has nothing to do with him and the world is never fair for anyone, in any field, it's always unequal, you just have to work your a** off to get where you want, if you want to. "There are benefits to being born a star kid but I would not change anything in my journey. I am very grateful for every insult, every hardship, and every obstacle that I have faced in my life."

Vijay’s take on nepotism also shows how it doesn’t make sense to blame someone for the family they’re born into — it’s something beyond their control. The actor was hailed for his mature reply and in the Telugu film industry, audiences accept stars for their talent and Vijay Deverakonda is one ultimate proof.

The Bollywood failure and upcoming films

With so much anticipation and buzz, Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film tanked badly at the box office and failed to impress the audiences. The Bollywood debut added more roadblocks to his journey as he was also caught in the midst of a CBI investigation due to a money laundering case involved with the film.

Meanwhile, the actor trying to be back with his upcoming romantic film Kushi, which is highly anticipated as well. The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite him in Shiva Nirvana's directorial. He also announced forthcoming films with Parasuram and Gautam Tinnanuri.

