When Vijay Sethupathi spoke about his desire to be a part of THIS Bollywood film’s remake

Vijay Sethupathi who is currently riding high with the success of his latest release, Maharaja had hit the headlines in the past when he openly talked about his desire to be a part of a Bollywood film’s remake.

During the promotion of his film Merry Christmas, Vijay appeared for an interview with his co-star Katrina Kaif and director Sriram Raghavan with Humans of Cinema. Reacting to a question on his favorite film of Raghavan, Vijay said, “I like Ek Hasina Thi, Badlapur, and of course Andhadhun.”

“If you ask me, I like Badlapur very much. I like the way it was written and executed. I was expecting somebody will remake the film in Tamil and I would ask for a chance,” he expressed.

Further, the Super Deluxe actor also recalled his meeting with Sriram Raghavan in Melbourne and how he always wanted to work with him. Sethupathi’s desire eventually came true with Merry Christmas.

However, this is not the first time that he has spoken openly about his desire to be a part of Badlapur if made in Tamil. As per a report in The New Indian Express, Vijay Sethupathi said he hoped the movie would be remade in Tamil where he could play Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character.

What is Vijay Sethupathi doing on the work front?

The DSP actor was last seen in Maharaja, released on June 14. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the movie featured Vijay as a cold-blooded barber who is in search of a ‘Lakshmi' after it was stolen from his home.

Besides him, the film also features a brilliant star cast including actors like Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Abhirami in key roles. The crime thriller is currently running in theaters garnering positive reviews from critics for its screenplay and performance.

After Maharaja, Sethupathi will be seen in the much-awaited Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. This film is the sequel to the 2023 movie Viduthalai. The crime-thriller follows the journey of Kumaresan, a constable, who is recruited to arrest Perumal, a teacher and leader of a separatist group.

Viduthalai Part 2 stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Soori, and others in key roles. Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan and Munnar Ramesh will reprise their roles from the first part.

