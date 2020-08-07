When Yash revealed KGF was inspired by the passion of SS Rajamouli and Baahubali to reach a wider audience

Fans are eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2 but did you know that the makers of Yash starrer were actually inspired by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali for a wider reach?

Yash starrer Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1, which also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, became one of the biggest Pan-India releases of 2018. The action-drama struck gold at the box office and managed to win the hearts of the audience and critics alike. Fans are eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2 but did you know that the makers of the hit franchise were actually inspired by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali for a wider reach? During a throwback interview, Yash revealed that the makers were planning to release the film only in Kannda with English subtitles but then they saw the Baahubali dubbing, which changed their plans.

In an interview to The News Minute back then, Yash had revealed, "We are definitely inspired by the passion of Rajamouli sir. He saw our rushes and showered generous praise on me and my film. I am thankful. He has inspired us for sure. He broke all linguistic barriers. After Baahubali, people started taking regional cinema seriously."

He further added, "Yes, in the sense that we did look at their format eventually. Initially, we had no plans of dubbing KGF into non-Kannada languages. We wanted to put out only the Kannada version with English subtitles. But then we saw the Baahubali dubbing and thought of getting a wider audience. So we decided to dub in several languages."

KGF Chapter 1 released along with 's Zero. Despite that, the film managed to earn bigger and better in the North.

