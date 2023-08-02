Where did Naga Chaitanya disappear after Custody debacle?

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's Custody, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Ever since its release in May, the actor has disappeared and has not yet announced his next film as well. While everyone was wondering what he is up to, the Telugu actor shared a post on Instagram and it indicates that he has been crafting his acting skills.

Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and shared a few photos with a group of people. Going by the photos and the people he tagged, he visited a theatre group in Pondicherry and spent a few days honing his acting skills. The actor also posed with a group of theatre artists. He also shared glimpses of a place that's beautifully built in wood amid nature.

Sharing the photos, the Love Story actor wrote, "Thank you @adishaktitheatre for this journey that will live forever @vkvinayadishakti @nimmyraphel for sharing your craft @soorajishear , meedhu for looking after us .. great moments ! Lovely people , such a beautiful place to be ."

Naga Chaitanya's last two releases became flop

Naga Chaitanya's last two releases- Thank You and Custody, both failed at the box office. Custody was released in Tamil and Telugu and despite carrying huge expectations, the film only collected Rs 26.8 Crore at the box office. The actor is waiting for a strong comeback with his next.

Upcoming projects

While Naga Chaitanya is yet to announce his next film officially, reports claim that he might team up with Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame. According to reports, the actor will be portraying the role of a fisherman in the movie. It is said that the yet-to-be-titled film will be made on a grand budget under the production house Geetha Arts. The makers are also planning to rope in some of the industry's best technicians and actors.

Reportedly, the pre-production of the film has already begun and makers are in plans to take the film on the floors in the month of August. However, an official announcement regarding the film is awaited.

The actor will be next seen in Prime Video's Dootha. It is slated to release this year. It marks his OTT debut

