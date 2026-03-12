Which Allu Arjun director received a better salary, Atlee for AA22 or Lokesh Kanagaraj for AA23?

Allu Arjun is currently filming his upcoming project AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. Following the Atlee project, the Icon Star has also announced that he will join hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for AA23 (LK07). While both films are awaiting further updates, here’s how much remuneration the directors are reportedly receiving.

Atlee or Lokesh Kanagaraj: Who receives a higher salary for films with Allu Arjun?

According to a report by Moneycontrol, director Atlee reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 30 crore for his film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. After the massive success of the movie, the filmmaker is said to be receiving Rs 100 crore for the Allu Arjun-starrer AA22xA6.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj previously helmed the film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. While the film received mixed reviews, it was a successful venture at the box office, with the director reportedly earning a remuneration of Rs 50 crore.

Now, with the actioner AA23 (LK07) starring Allu Arjun, the director is reportedly receiving a salary of Rs 75 crore.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun will next star in the Atlee directorial AA22xA6. The film is reportedly based on a “parallel universe” concept and is being mounted on an ambitious scale. With Deepika Padukone as the female lead, the movie is also speculated to feature Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role. Moreover, Allu Arjun is expected to play multiple roles in the film.

While the official release date has yet to be announced, the team of AA22xA6 is expected to unveil the first teaser glimpse on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the director’s 44th birthday.

Later, the Pushpa actor will star in AA23. The upcoming actioner will mark Lokesh Kanagaraj ’s Telugu cinema debut, with music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

While more details are yet to be revealed, the movie is expected to go on floors in July 2026. The makers recently unveiled the announcement teaser featuring elements reminiscent of a Western-style film.

