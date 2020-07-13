  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Which Tamil actors do you want to see together on screen? Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan or Vijay and Ajith? VOTE

From Moondru Mudichu to 16 Vayadhinile, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have never failed to make full use of their onscreen presence and entertain us.
3620 reads Mumbai
Which Tamil actors do you want to see together on screen? Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan or Vijay and Ajith? VOTEWhich Tamil actors do you want to see together on screen? Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan or Vijay and Ajith? VOTE
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fans of megastars have always wished to see their favourite actors sharing the screen. We have seen Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan sharing the screen space in several movies in the olden days. From Moondru Mudichu to 16 Vayadhinile, the duo has never failed to make full use of their onscreen presence and entertain us. However, it has been more than two decades since they both shared the screen space and it goes without saying that it will make nationwide headlines if they announce their film together.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith have a huge fan base, who have always expressed their desire to see them both together on screen. While it is well known that some of the fans of the actors have often engaged in online war, it would be great to see them both sharing the screen space. Take this poll below and let us know which duo would you like to see sharing the screen space. Take to the comments section and let us know what you think of the hypothetical collaboration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in key roles. Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakhul Preet Singh as the leading ladies. Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, while Ajith will be seen next in H Vinoth directorial Valimai.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement