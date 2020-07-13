Which Tamil actors do you want to see together on screen? Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan or Vijay and Ajith? VOTE

From Moondru Mudichu to 16 Vayadhinile, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have never failed to make full use of their onscreen presence and entertain us.

Fans of megastars have always wished to see their favourite actors sharing the screen. We have seen Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan sharing the screen space in several movies in the olden days. From Moondru Mudichu to 16 Vayadhinile, the duo has never failed to make full use of their onscreen presence and entertain us. However, it has been more than two decades since they both shared the screen space and it goes without saying that it will make nationwide headlines if they announce their film together.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith have a huge fan base, who have always expressed their desire to see them both together on screen. While it is well known that some of the fans of the actors have often engaged in online war, it would be great to see them both sharing the screen space. Take this poll below and let us know which duo would you like to see sharing the screen space. Take to the comments section and let us know what you think of the hypothetical collaboration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in key roles. Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2 directed by Shankar. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakhul Preet Singh as the leading ladies. Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, while Ajith will be seen next in H Vinoth directorial Valimai.

