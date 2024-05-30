Who is actress Anjali, pushed by Nandamuri Balakrishna during Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari pre-release event?

Anjali is widely known in South Indian movies for her range of roles and starring opposite various leading actors. However, during the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari, the actress was pushed on stage by Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna also known as NBK.

In the video circulating on the internet, we could see the actor pushing her to the side before a photo-op which has created a lot of backlash on the internet. Despite many people reacting to the same, some netizens have even gone on to substantiate the actor's action as just being playful.

Who is actress Anjali, pushed on stage by NBK?

Anjali is a leading actress and model in South Indian cinema known for various roles she has done over the years. The actress started off her career in cinema with the 2006 Telugu movie Photo, starring alongside Anand.

Soon after, the actress made her debut in Tamil cinema with the movie Kattradhu Thamizh, directed by Ram. Even though the film was not a commercial success, her performance gained her immense popularity which led to several critical acclaims. As her career peaked, the actress featured in some iconic roles that showcased her immense caliber in acting and performing.

Over the years, the actress has managed to churn out several interesting roles, be it as a supporting character or in the main lead role. The actress has even worked in Malayalam and Kannada movies over the years including films like Iratta, Rana Vikrama, Honganasu, and many more.

Besides playing a key role in the upcoming Telugu film Gangs of Godavari, the actress is also set to make an appearance in the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer.

On the personal front, Anjali is quite a fashionista and her Instagram grid is proof. She enjoys holidaying when not shooting for the films. Her photos with her adorable pet dog cannot be missed.

Meanwhile, the video of Anjali being pushed even went on to get a reaction out of Scam 1992 director, Hansal Mehta who asked, "Who is this scumbag?" after seeing the actor.

Hansal Mehta reacts to Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing Anjali on stage:

More about Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role is an upcoming action-packed movie, directed by Krishna Chaitanya. The film features Sen as a menacing local politician called Tiger Rathnakar who wants to rise up in the game of politics.

The movie also features Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, P Sai Kumar, Hyper Aadi, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theaters on May 31, 2024.

