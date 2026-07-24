Who is Anandhi Ajay? All about actor who broke down after her scenes were cut from Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

After several months of delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, released in theaters. While scores of fans shed happy tears watching their favorite star sign off from the entertainment industry, TV actress Anandhi Ajay was weeping because her scenes couldn’t make it to the final cut of the film.

Who is Anandhi Ajay?

South cinema is currently buzzing with discussions surrounding the release of Jana Nayagan. However, amidst the fan celebrations, television actress Anandhi Ajay recently took to social media to share her heartbreaking video.

In the clip, she can be seen teary-eyed after discovering that every single scene featuring her had been completely edited out of the final theatrical cut. For the unversed, Anandhi Ajay is a very familiar and beloved face of the Tamil entertainment industry.

She has carved a niche for herself in Tamil television, starring in popular serials such as Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, and Kallikattu Pallikoodam.

Beyond her acting credits, Anandhi is a multi-talented artist. She is a trained classical dancer and a dedicated yoga enthusiast. Her vibrant screen presence has also won hearts across various popular dance reality shows, including Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, Jodi No. 1 Seasons 6 and 7, and Maanada Mayilada Season 7.

After years of hard work, securing a role in a massive project with Thalapathy Vijay was a dream she nurtured for nearly a year. The excitement of sharing screen space with a megastar quickly turned into devastation when she watched the film in theaters and realized her portions were completely missing.

In a viral video posted just a day after the film's release, an emotional Anandhi broke down while speaking to her followers. She expressed feeling deeply unlucky, noting that she had been associated with the production for an entire year, only to watch her hard work disappear without any prior notice.

“I worked on this film for a year. I was so excited to share the screen, but my scene has been removed,” Anandhi shared in an emotional message.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a large scale action-thriller. The movie boasts an extensive star cast featuring major names like Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

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