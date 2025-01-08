Who is Arun Vijay? Actor who co-starred with Ajith Kumar and replaced Suriya in Bala directorial movie Vanangaan

Arun Vijay is a widely known actor in Tamil cinema who started off his career in the industry in 1995. The actor is the son of veteran actor Vijayakumar and his first wife Muthukannu.

Growing up being inspired by films and taking a keen interest in acting by watching his father's work, Arun Vijay was getting offers in films from the 10th grade. However, due to his father’s insistence, the actor completed his schooling before taking on roles in cinema.

The actor first forayed into Tamil cinema with the film Murai Mappillai, directed by Sundar C. The film was signed by the actor at the age of 18, making him one of the youngest actors in Tamil movies to debut as a hero.

Moving ahead in his career, the actor subsequently appeared in various movies in Tamil, including Priyam, Thulli Thirintha Kaalam, Pandavar Bhoomi, and many more. The film Pandavar Bhoomi even had him acting alongside his father as well.

With the emergence of the 2000s, the actor ventured into various action movies as well. However, it was in 2015, that the actor played a key role alongside superstar Ajith Kumar in the movie Yennai Arindhaal.

The Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial movie had him play an antagonist role. The same year, the actor also debuted in Telugu cinema with the Ram Charan starrer movie Bruce Lee - The Fighter.

With Chekka Chivantha Vaanam marking the actor’s maiden collaboration with Mani Ratnam, the actor went ahead to play some iconic characters in films like Thadam, Prabhas’ Saaho, and much more.

The actor is next set to appear in the film Vanangaan, directed by Bala. The action drama flick initially had Suriya in the lead role but replaced the latter due to several changes in the film’s screenplay.

