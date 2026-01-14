Who is Beatriz Taufenbach? Meet Yash’s Toxic co-star everyone is talking about

The Rocking Star, Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has landed in controversy. Toxic's teaser has come under fire a formal complaint was filed with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). As the debate intensified, public curiosity shifted toward the identity of the woman seen alongside Yash in the scene. Earlier reports suggested that the actor was Natalie Burn, leading to widespread confusion. It was later clarified by the film's director Geetu Mohandas, who took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Who is Beatriz Taufenbach?



Geetu shared a photo of the actor and confirmed that the woman is Beatriz Taufenbach, a Brazilian model and actor. Introducing her, Geetu wrote, “This beauty is my cemetery girl Beatriz Taufenbach,” effectively ending the speculation. Beatriz Taufenbach is reportedly a Brazilian model who began her career in 2014 and later got into acting. Apart from films, she is also known to be a singer, making her a multi-talented artist. According to several reports, due to the ongoing backlash over Toxic's teaser, Beatriz Taufenbach seems to have deactivated her Instagram account.

Controversy surrounding the film Toxic



The criticism against Toxic intensified on Monday when leaders from the women’s wing of a political party filed a formal complaint with the KSWC. The complaint raised serious objections to what they described as 'obscene and explicit' content in the teaser and demanded its removal from the public domain. As of now, the makers of Toxic have not issued any official response to the complaints or the controversy.

More about Toxic



Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble with Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Despite the ongoing controversy, Toxic remains scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Notably, it is set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2.

