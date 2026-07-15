Who is Hyein Kim? Meet Mahesh Babu’s nephew Siddharth Galla’s South Korean fiancée, set to marry in Italy

Mahesh Babu and his family are currently in a festive mood as wedding bells are ringing for one of the younger members. His nephew, Siddharth Galla, is set to tie the knot with his South Korean girlfriend, Hyein Kim, in Italy soon.

The news of their union went viral on the internet after Mahesh’s wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar , shared snapshots from the engagement.

Who is Hyein Kim?

Hyein Kim aka Jinny has been dating Siddharth for a long time before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. She largely stays out of the spotlight and rarely shares pictures with her beau on social media.

Based on the moments shared online, she appears to be a free-spirited person who enjoys travelling and fitness. She seems to have visited various places, including San Francisco, Singapore, Italy, California, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and Indian destinations such as Hyderabad and Goa.

While her exact profession has not been disclosed, Bollywood Shaadis reported that Hyein Kim is involved in the service industry. Believed to be in her 20s, she was also seen enjoying fine dining experiences.

From the posts, it appears that Hyein and Siddharth even took a trip to Singapore with her parents in 2025.

Photos from the engagement ceremony have taken social media by storm, with the joyous occasion being widely celebrated by family, friends, and well-wishers.

For those unaware, Siddharth Galla is the son of Galla Jayadev and Mahesh Babu ’s sister, Padmavati. His brother, Ashok Galla, made his debut in Telugu cinema with the 2022 film Hero.

Apart from his debut venture, the actor has also appeared in films like Visa and the 2024 release Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. The action drama, written and directed by Arjun Jandyala, also featured Devayani, Manasa Varanasi, Devdatta Nage, and others in key roles. It is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

While Ashok decided to pursue a career in Telugu cinema, his brother Siddharth Galla has largely stayed away from the spotlight and is believed to be involved in business affairs.

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