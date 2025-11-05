Who is Ishan Shukla? Meet the director of SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' Rs 120 crore-budgeted animation film Baahubali: The Eternal War

SS Rajamouli recently announced the expansion of Baahubali's world with a two-part animation film, Baahubali: The Eternal War. Starring Prabhas and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles, the upcoming animation duology will be directed by Ishan Shukla. Here's everything you need to know about this rising talent who has the potential to be the talk of the nation with his work in the upcoming cosmic saga.

Who is Ishan Shukla: Childhood and Education

Ishan Shukla was brought up in an artistic environment. He developed his interest in comic books, movies, theater and animation from a young age. After completing his schooling, Ishan went to BITS Pilani for higher studies. In 2008, he graduated from 3D Sense Media School, Singapore.

Active in the Entertainment industry for over 15 years, Ishan Shukla is an animation writer, designer, and director.

Ishan Shukla’s incredible previous works

Ishan directed his first animation short, Skirkoa, in 2016. He worked on this project for over 4 years, along with a regular job. The 14-minute animation short won several International Awards, including ‘Best of Show’ at SIGGRAPH Asia 2016, other than 35 other Awards. Skirkoa also made it to the Oscars 2017.

He later served as the writer and director of a short in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. After that, he made his debut as an animated feature film writer and director with Skirkoa: In Lies We Trust. The Indo-French production venture received critical acclaim and won the NETPAC Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2024.

Ishan Shukla to helm his career's biggest project

Known for his incredible previous works, Ishan is now set to helm his career's biggest project, Baahubali: The Eternal War.

He is not only directing the upcoming animation film but also serving as the writer of the film. He proposed the concept to explore Amrendra Baahubali (Prabhas)'s afterlife battles, where the character will be seen in a cosmic war with devas and asuras. The project is mounted on a huge scale, with a production cost of Rs. 120 crore for the first part alone, which makes it the costliest animation film in India.

SS Rajamouli will present it while Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni will serve as the producers. The teaser of Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 is out now, and it is slated to hit the big screens in 2027.

