Who is Jaanvi Swarup? Meet Mahesh Babu’s 19-year-old niece, gearing up to make her Telugu debut

Superstar Mahesh Babu's niece and late actor Krishna's granddaughter, Jaanvi Swarup, is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema soon. As the star kid steps into the limelight, her mother, actress and filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni, has opened up about her daughter's launch.

Who is Jaanvi Swarup?

Jaanvi Swarup is the daughter of Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni and filmmaker Sanjay Swarup. After staying away from the spotlight and social media for years, Jaanvi recently announced her plans to debut as an actress in Telugu cinema.

On Jaanvi's birthday, October 29, 2025, Manjula officially announced her daughter's entry into films. Sharing the update, the actress wrote, “My little girl..Jaanvi Swarup, all grown up and ready to step into her own light. She carries a legacy of light — and now, it’s her time to shine. I believe in her magic, her talent, her heart. The world will soon see what I’ve always known…”

“The screen is waiting for you, my darling — and so is the world. I love you sooooooo much...Happy Birthday, my Jaanu.”

See the post here:

The 19-year-old had earlier appeared as a child artist in her mother's only directorial film, Manasuku Nachindi. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Summer in Bethlehem actress mentioned that even when her daughter was just 10 years old and acted in Manasuku Nachindi (2018), she could already see a natural spontaneity in her performance.

The actress added that she knew her daughter had the talent, but they did not begin training her at that time, choosing instead to let her explore and live a normal life.

Manjula further shared that she and her husband had consciously decided not to let their daughter be on Instagram, and since Jaanvi herself wasn't interested, they kept her away from the spotlight until now.

While more details about her debut movie have not yet been revealed, the actress shared that her daughter recently completed her training and attended acting and dance classes in Mumbai.

Interestingly, her father, Sanjay Swaroop, has appeared in several movies over the years, including Suriya's Jai Bhim and, most notably, as Vijay Deverakonda's father in Arjun Reddy.

