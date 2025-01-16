Who is Joju George? Know all about Malayalam actor who made his directorial debut with Pani
Here’s everything you need to know about veteran Malayalam actor Joju George, who recently made his directorial debut with Pani.
Joseph George, aka Joju George, is a popular Malayalam actor who made his debut in 1995 with the film Mazhavilkoodaram. Although he started his career as a junior artist, he quickly rose to fame with his acting skills. Recently, he made his directorial debut with Pani. Before getting into the details of the film, let’s first learn more about who Joju George is!
Who is Joju George?
Joju George began his career in 1995 with a minor role in Mazhavilkoodaram. He gradually started doing supporting roles in the 2010s, earning his first Kerala State Film Award in 2015 for performances in Oru Second Class Yathra, Lukka Chuppi and Yathra Chodikkathe.
His breakthrough came in 2018 with the lead role in Joseph, earning him critical acclaim and his second Kerala State Film Award. Joju George continued to build on his success with notable films such as Porinju Mariam Jose, Jagame Thanthiram, and more.
Apart from acting, Joju has made a mark as a producer with his production house, working on films like Charlie, Joseph, and Madhuram. He also showcased his musical talent as a playback singer in Joseph.
Meanwhile, Joju married Abba in 2008 and is a father to three children: Sarah, Ian and Ivan.
Joju George's directorial debut
Pani, Joju George’s directorial debut, is currently streaming on Sony LIV. The movie follows the story of a couple living a peaceful life in Thrissur, Kerala, where the man works as the head of a real estate firm. Their tranquil existence is disrupted when two young troublemakers, involved in illicit activities, clash with the family, pushing the man to take matters into his own hands and seek revenge.
The movie is helmed by Joju George, who also plays the main lead. The cast also includes Sagar Surya, Bobby Kurian, and others.
