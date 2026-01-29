Who is Kannada actor Mayur Patel? All about him as he lands in trouble for driving incident in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Mayur Patel recently made headlines following a late-night road accident in Bengaluru’s Domlur area. According to the police, a Toyota Fortuner allegedly driven by the actor at high speed went out of control near the Command Hospital and crashed into several parked vehicles, including private cars and a government vehicle. Residents alerted the police, after which a Hoysala patrol team reached the spot. The incident led to property damage, though no serious injuries were reported.

Who is Mayur Patel?



Mayur Patel is an actor known for his work primarily in Kannada cinema and TV. He entered the film industry in the early 2000s and gradually carved out a space for himself with performances that ranged from commercial roles to more grounded characters. Beyond films, he gained wider public recognition through television, especially after appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2, which significantly boosted his visibility among audiences across Karnataka.

Mayur Patel's notable works



Patel made his debut as a lead actor with Mani in 2003, a film that introduced him as a promising new face. Over the years, he featured in a variety of Kannada films such as Love Story, Gunna, Slum Muniya, Rajeeva, and Pepe. His filmography consists of romantic dramas, action-oriented roles, and socially rooted narratives, showcasing his attempt to explore different genres rather than being confined to a single on-screen image.

Mayur Patel was last seen in the crime action drama Mango Pachcha. His association with reality television continues to define his public persona as much as his cinema work. While the recent controversy has put him under scrutiny, his career so far reflects a journey shaped by early stardom, steady work in regional cinema, and sustained recognition through television exposure.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s father reacts to Jana Nayagan delay: ‘Will face any number of such obstacles’